Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 667,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.