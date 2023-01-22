Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 595,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 120,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

