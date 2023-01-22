Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

