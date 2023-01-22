Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,591,975.62 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $5,591,975.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,584,288 shares in the company, valued at $506,424,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.