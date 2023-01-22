Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,318,881.28 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,699,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,919,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

