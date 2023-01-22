Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 280.00%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.62%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 21.46

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

