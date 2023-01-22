Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,038. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,253,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,900 shares of company stock worth $27,426,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

