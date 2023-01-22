InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,510.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IHG opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.