InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IHG opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
