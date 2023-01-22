InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

InterCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InterCure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.