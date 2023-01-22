Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,770. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

