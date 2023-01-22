Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,033. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.