Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,033. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3,805.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,734,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,635,000.

