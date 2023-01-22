Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
