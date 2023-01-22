Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

