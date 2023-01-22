Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 22nd (AAU, ADXS, AEZS, AGRX, ARKR, AWH, BIOC, BPY, CALA, CIA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, January 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

