Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.2 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

IVSBF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

