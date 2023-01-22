JasmyCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.20 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $246.38 million and approximately $56.20 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
