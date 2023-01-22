Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.5 %

SAP opened at €106.98 ($116.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.02. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.