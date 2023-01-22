Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and $59,395.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00740473 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $52,446.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

