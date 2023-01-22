JMP Securities Trims Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price to $24.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

