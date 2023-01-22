Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.85) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,114 ($25.80) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.18) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.59) to GBX 3,300 ($40.27) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.74) to GBX 3,620 ($44.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($25.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,885.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,600.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.87) and a one year high of GBX 4,032 ($49.20).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

