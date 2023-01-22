JUST Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $217.66 million and $15.74 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
