JUST Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $217.66 million and $15.74 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

