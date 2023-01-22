Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 19,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,926. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.