Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.