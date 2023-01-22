Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

KREVF stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Friday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Featured Stories

