Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Kernel Group Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of KRNLW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 8,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,115. Kernel Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45.
