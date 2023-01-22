Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 14,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,926. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
