Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 14,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 114,786 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,926. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

