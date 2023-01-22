KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 28.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 198,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.