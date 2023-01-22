KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 198,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $18.63.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
