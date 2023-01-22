Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.43 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.