Kusama (KSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297.96 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $34.65 or 0.00153555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $297.96 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00421683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29599028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00660335 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.