Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 214,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

