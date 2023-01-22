Laqira Protocol Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $20.54 million and approximately $158,881.80 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

