Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lawson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Lawson has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

