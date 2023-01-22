Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lawson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Lawson has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.27.
Lawson Company Profile
