Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 214,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.8 %

LEGH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096. The firm has a market cap of $474.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,486 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

