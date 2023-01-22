Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after buying an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after buying an additional 325,971 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.85 on Friday, reaching $356.38. 3,149,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,320. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

