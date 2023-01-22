Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.
Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LEGN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 637,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,961. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.13.
Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
