Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 637,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,961. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,256,000 after acquiring an additional 583,851 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

