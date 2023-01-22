Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

