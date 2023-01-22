Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,600.57 or 0.07048724 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $14.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,918,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

