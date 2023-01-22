Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Life Storage stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

