LifePro Asset Management Has $627,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,420. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.40.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

