LifePro Asset Management Has $730,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,607. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

