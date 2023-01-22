Lincoln National Corp Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.