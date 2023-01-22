Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LCFY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 8,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Locafy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

