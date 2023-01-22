Loopring Market Cap Hits $385.11 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $385.11 million and $33.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.