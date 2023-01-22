LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.96 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00040579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $138.96 million and $3.42 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00420430 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.29511114 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00644526 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
