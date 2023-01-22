Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $315.81 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.