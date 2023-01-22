Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

