MAGIC Price Tops $1.09 (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, MAGIC has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $225.30 million and $171.74 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,725,996 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

