Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $769.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.