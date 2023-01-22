Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
MGIC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $769.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.18. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
