Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maximus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 323,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Maximus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 497,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Maximus by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.