Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

MBWM stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.