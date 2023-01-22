Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.5 %
MBWM stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
