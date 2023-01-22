Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

